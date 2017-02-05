Wisconsin Valley Conference Wrestling: Marshfield wins first tea - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin Valley Conference Wrestling: Marshfield wins first team title in 58 years

Posted:
By April Boblin, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Wisconsin Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament Results

Marshfield wins team title for the first time in 58 years

Individual Conference Champions

106 - Justin Groshek of Stevens Point

113 - Brady Koontz of Stevens Point

120 - Dylan Koontz of Stevens Point (Fall 3:14)

126 - Chance Bailey of Stevens Point

132 - Devon Schultz of Merrill

138 - Anthony Kanable of Marshfield

145 - Bergh Diebel of Wisconsin Rapids

152 - Cody Sawyer of Wisconsin Rapids

160 - Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann of Marshfield

170 - Nate White of DC Everest (Fall 1:25)

182 - Jordan LaRue of Wausau West

195 - Sam Stroik of DC Everest

220 - Berkley Corvino of DC Everest

285 - Noah Bolling of Merrill (Fall 1:58)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.