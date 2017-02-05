Pointers reign superior over UW-Superior

STEVENS POINT, Wis.- The No. 4/5 UW-Stevens Point men's hockey team tallied three unanswered goals in the third period to earn a 6-3 victory over UW-Superior Saturday evening at K.B. Willett Arena.



With the game tied at three apiece in the final frame, freshman forward Logan Fredericks (Millstone Township, NJ) scored his second goal of the game to give UW-Stevens Point (16-4-3, 5-1 WIAC) a 4-3 lead over UW-Superior (7-15-1, 1-5-0 WIAC) at the 6:39 mark of the third period.



Following Fredericks goal, Jono Davis (La Verne, CA) and Kelly O'Brien (Detroit, MI) both tallied insurance goals in the span 4:46 to put UWSP up 6-3.



Following a scoreless first, Fredericks got the Pointers on the board just 1:54 into the second period off assists by Davis and Ryan Bittner (Crookston, MN).



In the span of 43 seconds, Daniel Litchke and Colton Nelson scored for UW-Superior to put the Yellowjackets up 2-1.



Midway through the second frame Stephan Beauvais (Shelby Township, MI) tallied a power-play to even the game at 2-2, off assists by Jacob Barber (Dardenne Prairie, MO) and Kyle Sharkey (Moore, OK/Insight School of Kansas).



Just 40 seconds later, it was Sharkey and Barber again who set up Lawrence Cornellier (Machesney Park, IL/Harlem) for a power-play goal to give the Pointers a 3-2 advantage heading into the third period.



At the 3:19 mark of the final frame, Jacob Hamilton scored for UW-Superior to even the game before the three-goal breakout led by Fredericks.



UWSP out shot UW-Superior, 42-18. Junior goaltender Max Milosek (Lapeer, MI) made 15 saves for UWSP, while Kyle Miller made 34 for UW-Superior.



The Pointers will return to action traveling to UW-Stout on Friday Feb. 10, before traveling to UW-Eau Claire the following evening. Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m.