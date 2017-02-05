Police beef up patrols for drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday

Officials from Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wausau Police Department said they will be on the look out for intoxicated drivers on Super Bowl Sunday.

Sgt. Bryan Wrycha with Wisconsin State Patrol said there will be more officers on the road for the big game.

"We'll have maximum staffing [Sunday], patrols in and around the highways, major corridors and whatnot," he said. "Alcohol is going to be more prevalent."

Andrew Duerkop is the owner of Carl's Liquor in Merrill and said there is a spike in sales every Super Bowl.

"You get family that gets together, you get friends that get together to watch the game," Duerkop said. "During the holiday season, it's just like that."

Other agencies like the Wausau Police Department said they are always vigilant of drunk drivers on any traffic stop but take special events, like the Super Bowl, into consideration when they are on patrol.

Both Wausau Police and State Patrol advise everyone to have a plan in place if you are going to be drinking during the game.