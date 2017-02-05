COPY-DOJ acts to appeal ruling lifting travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries (all times Eastern):

9:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is predicting his administration will win an appeal of a judge's ruling temporarily halting his refugee and immigration ban.

The Justice Department filed a notice of appeal Saturday night as it took a step toward asking the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift the judge's stay.

Asked about the appeal effort, Trump told reporters: "We'll win. For the safety of the country, we'll win."

Trump is staying at his private club in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, for the weekend and attending the annual gala of the American Red Cross at the club's ballroom.

------

9 p.m.

About 3,000 demonstrators have marched near President Donald Trump's Florida estate to protest his now-blocked executive order temporarily limiting immigration.

The Saturday protest began with a rally outside Trump Plaza, twin 30-story waterfront condo buildings in West Palm Beach. The march headed two miles to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, where the International Red Cross is holding a fundraiser.

Protesters shouted anti-Trump slogans and set up a flag-draped coffin that they said represented the death of democracy.

A federal judge in Seattle on Friday temporarily invalidated Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. from seven primarily Muslim nations. The Justice Department on Saturday night alerted a court in Washington state that it's appealing the judge's ruling.

------

8:05 p.m.

The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to set aside a judge's order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration's travel ban.

The Justice Department has alerted a court in Washington state that it is appealing the judge's ruling from a day earlier.

The appeal is to be filed Saturday night with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily halted a Trump administration executive order that suspended America's refugee program and halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The administration on Saturday moved to suspend enforcement of the travel ban as the Justice Department readied its legal challenge.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Robart on Twitter, calling him a "so-called judge."