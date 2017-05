We now know the name of the person killed in a 2-car crash Sunday night In Stevens Point.

The crash happened on Main Street at Michigan Avenue around 10:30 p.m. 21-year-old Brendan Kennedy of Stevens Point was killed in the rear-end crash, according to the Stevens Point Police Department.

25-year-old Michael Peterson, also from Stevens Point, suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed, and traffic rerouted for nearly 3 hours as crews cleared the scene. No other information is being released at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol's crash reconstruction team is investigating.