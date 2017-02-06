Meteor lights up the sky over Wisconsin and midwest

Forget the Super Bowl. Everyone’s talking about another big show, this one in the sky above Wisconsin and Illinois.

A bright flash of light was spotted, recorded, and shared on social media overnight. Our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV has taken numerous reports of a loud boom that appears to be associated with this event.

The American Meteor Society says the preliminary trajectory shows the meteor was traveling southwest to northeast and ended somewhere between Sheboygan and Manitowoc.

Newsline 9 is looking for more videos of the meteor. You can email them to news@waow.com or send us links.

The National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan said it received reports of a bright flash at about 1:43 a.m.

Our midnight crew saw the flash from the meteor early this morning. Checking back at our radar images, we saw this! #swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/KMdsBW7HIc — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) February 6, 2017

The agency also shared a video on Facebook of a bright ball of light over Plover, Wisconsin.

In cinematic black and white, one of the most stunning views of the meteor was captured from the Atmospheric, Oceanic, and Space Sciences building on the campus of UW-Madison.

A video from Wisconsin posted on Facebook by Marcella Canfora has thousands of shares and is getting picked up by national media.

WBAY-TV viewer Shawn Rickert posted video on YouTube showing a glimpse of what appears to be the meteor over Oshkosh. At one point, you see the sky light up and a reflection of the light ball in the window of his vehicle.

Jacob Graf of Greenville posted video of security camera footage on YouTube, followed by what appears to be the loud boom associated with the meteor.

FDLPD & FDL Co 911 received many calls about suspicious activity - bright light & loud bang. Several officers also witnessed this meteor. — Fond du Lac Police (@fdlpolice) February 6, 2017

Numerous people have taken to Facebook to describe hearing a boom or seeing a bright flash in the sky.

“Saw a very bright flash and thought it was lightning. A minute or so later heard the rumble of ‘thunder.’ I then checked the radar and thought it was strange that there isn’t anything going on. I’m outside of Kiel near St. Nazianz,” said Trisha Bendig on the WBAY Facebook page.

“Big flash of light, kinda blueish green and then about 5 minutes later a rumble turned into a boom,” said Rob Olsen of Fond du Lac.

“I saw it in Green Bay going over my house. At first I thought it was a big fire works but not at 1:30 am. When it got over the trees i saw it was a big beautiful fireball with a colorful trail following behind. Simply amazing,” said Cindy Sterckx.

So what causes that boom heard after a meteor?

“And usually kind of like how lightning causes thunder, there’s a little bit of a delay, when you actually hear the boom. Well, same thing applies as that meteor flies through the atmosphere at such tremendous speeds,” says WBAY-TV meteorologist Steve Beylon.