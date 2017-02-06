Is it tough being a kid? Try being a president's kid

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Think it's tough to be a kid? Try being a "first kid" -- the child of an American president.

Just ask President Bill Clinton's daughter, Chelsea. Or President George W. Bush's twins, Jenna and Barbara. And now, President Donald Trump's youngest child, Barron, is finding out.

Ten-year-old Barron was the target of a poorly received joke tweeted by a "Saturday Night Live" writer on Jan. 20 as the new First Family reveled in Inauguration Day events. Separately in Chicago, comedian Shannon Noll played the title character in "Barron Trump: Up Past Bedtime," which had a recent run at a theater in Hyde Park.

Both instances have revived age-old questions about the sometimes less-than-kid glove treatment of presidential kids.

The White House recently appealed for privacy for Barron.