Former Badger shines in Super Bowl win

James White came into Super Bowl 51 Sunday night ready to put in work. His stat line shows that's exactly what he did.

The third year running back out of the University of Wisconsin scored three touchdowns and had 139 total yards. He also had 14 receptions, a Super Bowl record. Despite White's stellar performance, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

White played four years at Wisconsin from 2010-2014. He was drafted in the 4th round by the Patriots (130th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his time at UW, White often split snaps with Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon. He proved to be a dynamic and useful threat for the Badgers that has also translated well in the NFL.