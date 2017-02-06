Luke Bryan to headline Summerfest 2017 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Luke Bryan to headline Summerfest 2017

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

Country singer Luke Bryan will headline Summerfest.

The festival made the announcement on Twitter early Monday morning.

Bryan will play at the newly-named American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 29th.

According to Summerfest, Brothers Osborne will join Bryan at the concert.

Tickets for Bryan's show will go on sale February 17th at 10 a.m.

Bryan headlined Summerfest last year, too.

