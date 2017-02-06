UPDATE Wausau apartment fire starts beneath bed, mattress ignites

Fire officials respond to a fire at 2002 6th st. in Wausau.

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The fire that displaced three people from an apartment atop a tavern started underneath a bed and ignited a mattress, Wausau City Fire Marshal Dave Desantis said Tuesday.

The fire above 6th Street Pub erupted about 10 a.m. Monday.

DeSantis said the cause of the fire is undetermined because three potential ignition sources cannot be eliminated - smoking materials, several battery-powered devices nearby and an automotive battery stored near where the fire started.

One of the people living in the apartment smelled smoke and tried to extinguish the fire before fleeing from the building, DeSantis said. One resident suffered minor injuries.

The damage to the building and the loss of some personal belongings in the apartment will total at least $150,000, the fire marshal said.

An apartment above a Wausau pub sustained heavy damage Monday morning, according to officials with the Wausau Fire Department.

The fire was reported at an apartment above 6th Street Pub shortly before 10 a.m. on the 2000 block of North 6th Street.

The pub below only suffered water damage according to fire officials.

Heavy smoke caused initial difficulty for first responders.

"Upon going in, they did say they had zero visibility," said Battalion Chief Allan Antolik. "They did say they had a tough time making it down to actually get to fight the fire."

Crews were still able to douse the flames in about 20 minutes.

One person was treated at the scene for a minor injury according to officials. Everyone safely evacuated the building.

One of the residents explained the hectic morning.

"Well I heard a bunch of noise upstairs," said Eugene Klockziem. "I hurried and got dressed and got outside and smoke was rolling across the top."

Wisconsin Public Service and was also on the scene tending to nearby wires.

6th Street was closed at Lincoln Avenue as crews responded.