Lady Gaga announces new world tour

(CNN)-- Lady Gaga is following up her well-reviewed Super Bowl performance with the announcement of a new world tour.

She tweeted the news Sunday night.

Lady aga's "Joanne" tour starts August first in Vancouver and is set to end in Salt Lake City mid-December.

Other cities include Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona and Milan.

Tickets will begin to go on sale February 13th.



Gaga sang parts of "God Bless America" and "This Land is Your Land" during her half-time performance.

She also got special clearance from the FAA to use drones to simulate a sea of stars.