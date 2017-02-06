UPDATE: Man killed, passenger hurt in Clark Co. snowmobile crash

UPDATE: Alcohol was not a factor in a Clark County snowmobile crash over the weekend, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near the Township of Unity.

A Dennis Geiger of Marathon County was killed when his snowmobile went off the trail near a curve and slammed into a tree. He and his passenger were flung from the sled.

The passenger was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Geiger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. There is no word on whether speed was a factor.

