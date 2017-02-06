Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey vanished after the game

New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady says the jersey he wore in Sunday's Super Bowl went missing shortly after he put it in his gym bag.

He searched the locker room, but it still hasn't turned up.

Brady suspects the jersey was stolen after the game--but he hasn't lost hope that he could get it back.



"Yeah, I put it in my bag, then I came out and it wasn't there anymore. So, it's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. So if it shows up on ebay

somewhere, someone let me know, try to track that down. So, it's just such an exciting game and you know, it's an honor to be here and have the

commissioner give-- you know, present us with this trophy. You know, it certainly means a lot and you know, my kids will be happy to see that trophy. They

always ask, 'daddy, what about the trophy?' and i get to bring 'em one home. So it's pretty cool,New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady said.

Brady didn't say what he had planned to do with the jersey but some speculate he wanted to give it to his ill mother.