Super Bowl blunder: Early paper prints wrong Super Bowl outcome

In this ever changing media landscape, information is sometimes published before it's ready.

The Boston Globe, however, suffered from an old school journalism problem Sunday night - a print deadline.

The New England Patriots won their fifth world title in franchise history Sunday night in a historic overtime situation after a major comeback.

But according to the New England Sports Network, if you live in parts of Florida and went to bed early the morning headlines looked different than expected.

ESPN's Field Yates shared the cover of The Boston Globe via Twitter which announced a Patriots loss and featured the headline "A Bitter End."

The paper was distributed in Naples, Fla. Yates said on social media.

The New England Patriots rallied to a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.