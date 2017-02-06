Super Bowl blunder: Early paper prints wrong Super Bowl outcome - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Super Bowl blunder: Early paper prints wrong Super Bowl outcome

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
The Boston Globe / Twitter The Boston Globe / Twitter
BOSTON (WAOW) -

In this ever changing media landscape, information is sometimes published before it's ready.

The Boston Globe, however, suffered from an old school journalism problem Sunday night - a print deadline.

The New England Patriots won their fifth world title in franchise history Sunday night in a historic overtime situation after a major comeback.

But according to the New England Sports Network, if you live in parts of Florida and went to bed early the morning headlines looked different than expected.

ESPN's Field Yates shared the cover of The Boston Globe via Twitter which announced a Patriots loss and featured the headline "A Bitter End."

The paper was distributed in Naples, Fla. Yates said on social media.

The New England Patriots rallied to a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.