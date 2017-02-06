Wausau PD uses social media in search for missing man

Wausau Police over the weekend continued their search for a missing man with help from a K9 team.

In a video posted to Facebook the Wausau Police Department asked the community for help in finding 28-year-old Michael Bujanowski.

“Please keep an eye out for him and report anything you think may help us locate him,” the video said.

The video features a woman reminding searchers that the weather was cold and wet the day Bujanowski went missing.

The video ends with thanks to the K9 Emergency Response Teams and the community for supporting Bujanowski's family.

Bujanowski went missing Jan. 24 when he was seen leaving North Central Health Care in Wausau.

His sister spoke with Newsline 9 Jan. 30. Family members said he's not able to live on his own and he's never been missing this long before.

Police are asking the public to use caution and not approach the man.

If you have any information about Bujanowski's whereabouts, contact the Wausau Police.