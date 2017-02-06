Fitzgerald says he doesn't see excitement for tuition cut

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he doesn't see a "lot of excitement" for Gov. Scott Walker's proposed tuition cut at the University of Wisconsin.

Walker plans to announce details of the tuition cut on Tuesday at stops on UW campuses in La Crosse, Eau Claire and Green Bay.

Fitzgerald on Monday was just the latest Republican leader to cast doubt on the merits of the idea. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had earlier said he'd rather see money go toward aid that would help more poor students, rather than everyone.

Fitzgerald says he remains concerned about the rising cost of student fees. Fitzgerald says he "didn't have a lot of people" say cutting tuition across the board was a "great idea."