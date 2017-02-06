3 arrested in Marathon Co. after department's largest Heroin bust

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Sheriff's Department arrested three people in connection with a large amount of heroin Sunday night.

While conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle on I-39, the K-9 alerted to the odor of illegal drugs.

The search of the vehicle located 151 grams (5.4 ounces) of heroin and a loaded handgun.

According to the sheriff's department, this is the largest one-time seizure of heroin in the county with an estimated street value of $60,000.

39-year-old Craig Gates, 34-year-old Daryl Harris and 18-year-old Cassidy Milonczyk are in custody.

They face several charges including possession of heroin with intent to deliver.