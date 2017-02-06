Lawmaker demands FBI give up information on WI youth prison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A legislator wants the FBI to tell him what agents have found at Wisconsin's troubled youth prison.

Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard of Racine sent a letter to Justin Tolomeo, special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Milwaukee office, on Jan. 30. Wanggaard asked Tolomeo to update him on the investigation's progress, saying legislators need answers so they can make informed decisions about changes at the facility.

Word broke in December 2015 that state agents had been investigating allegations of prisoner abuse at the prison in Irma for a year. The FBI has since taken over the probe.

U.S. District Attorney John Vaudreuil is leading the investigation. He says he has forwarded the letter to the U.S. Justice Department. He didn't have a timeline on when the probe might end.