Your credit card data is at risk if you stayed at these popular hotels last year

InterContinental Hotels Group announced Friday that the online servers of at least 12 of its hotel restaurants and bars were infiltrated by malware last year. The investigation is still ongoing, and more locations could be affected.

InterContinental Hotels Group is headquartered in Denham, Buckinghamshire and owns and operates the following chains: Holiday Inn, Candlewood Suites, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Express, Hotel Indigo, InterContinental, Staybridge Suites and Holiday Inn Club Vacation.

"Findings show that malware was installed on servers that processed payment cards used at restaurants and bars of 12 IHG-managed properties," the company said on its site. "Cards used at the front desk of these properties were not affected. The malware searched for track data (cardholder name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the affected server."

The British company said the malware was active from August to December of 2016. Hotels in California, Washington, D.C., Florida, Illinois, Georgia and Tennessee were breached, along with locations in Aruba, Canada and Puerto Rico. A full list of the hotels can be seen here.

"IHG has been working with the security firms to review IHG's security measures, confirm that this issue has been remediated, and evaluate ways to enhance IHG's security measures," the company assured guests. "IHG has notified law enforcement and is working with the payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring on the affected cards."