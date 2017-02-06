Car company with Wisconsin ties goes big with Super Bowl ads - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Car company with Wisconsin ties goes big with Super Bowl ads

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
ANIWA, Wis. -

An auto manufacturer that's been out of the spotlight for a while got a starting slot in the Super Bowl ad lineup. 

Alfa Romeo's two new models were the stars off the field. 

And the largest collection of Alfa Romeo cars, aside from its manufacturing base in Italy, is right here in Central Wisconsin. 

You can find dozens of models at the Motorama Auto Museum in Aniwa. 

The museum's owner is not surprised by the company's move. 

"We kind of expected it because Alfa is about to make a new push into the country," said Tom Zatloukal. "They pushed it with the Fiat 500 about three or four years ago, and now we even have a Fiat dealer in Wausau."

The two models Alfa Romeo pushed during the Super Bowl were their new sports sedan and SUV.

