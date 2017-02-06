1 person taken to hospital after Stevens Point apartment fire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Portage County fire crews responded to an apartment fire Monday night.

Authorities said a woman was taken to Ministry Saint Michael's Hospital and was being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. on Martha's Lane in Stevens Point.

According to fire officials on the scene, the fire appears to have started in the kitchen of one of the units. It was put out shortly after fire crews arrived.

The Stevens Point Fire Chief said there was no structural damage but smoke did spread through the building.

No one besides the hospitalized individual was displaced because of the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

