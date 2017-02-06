Despite postseason ban, Pointers hope to finish strong after roller coaster season

When you're banned from postseason play, there's not a whole lot to play for.

Still, this year's Pointers squad remains focused on finishing the season strong, despite its self-imposed tournament ban.

"Our goal is to be the hottest team at the end of the season," Pointers head coach Kent Dernbach told Newsline 9 in an exclusive interview on Monday.

Four games back of conference-leading River Falls with four games to play, UWSP is all but eliminated from the regular season conference championship hunt.

Nonetheless, the Pointers aren't backing down. After losing four of five games, Dernbach said it would have been easy for his team to throw in the towel. Instead, they've responded by winning two in a row - both on the road.

The postseason may not be in their future, but the Pointers hope a strong finish to this season will carry over.

"We want to finish this year being the best team in the league and see where that can lead into future years," said Dernbach, who was an assistant at UWSP for six years before taking over as the interim head coach following Bob Semling's suspension in January. "A lot of our roster is made up of underclassmen and our five seniors are very proud of the foundation that they plan on leaving for those 14 guys."

This year's group of seniors hopes they can pass the torch to the younger players once this roller coaster season is finished.

"If anything it can build momentum to next year. We have a lot of guys coming back," Brad Freeborn, a senior forward, said. "A lot of minutes are being played by guys who are coming back next year. So as seniors, our legacy could be helping those guys for next year."

The Pointers are 5-4 since Dernbach took over. They host No. 18 UW-Whitewater on Wednesday.