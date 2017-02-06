Corey Clement hopes James White's Super Bowl performance will pave way for Wisconsin backs

After James White's epic Super Bowl performance in the Patriots comeback win, it's time to dispel the myth that Wisconsin running backs don't fair well in the NFL.

White, who is the Badgers fifth all-time leading rusher after playing at Wisconsin from 2010-2013, scored three touchdowns including the game-winner in New England's 34-28 overtime victory over the Falcons on Sunday.

Factor in Melvin Gordon's Pro Bowl season for the Chargers, and you have the makings of a new era of Badgers backs in the NFL.

Corey Clement, who will likely be drafted into the league come April, hopes to build off of their success.

"It's definitely a positive to look up to and to know that you do have potential to play in the NFL coming from the University of Wisconsin," Clement said in an interview with our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN-TV.

The now-former Badgers RB played with White in 2013 and Gordon in 2013 and '14, before taking over as the feature back in 2015.

After an injury ridden 2015 season, Clement bounced back in 2016, rushing for 1,375 yards and 15 touchdowns on his way to All-Big Ten honors. The New Jersey native is confident White's success in New England will help pave the way for other Wisconsin running backs.

"He's definitely putting out a good word for us and I'm looking forward to making my own statement in the Super Bowl one day," said Clement, smiling.

Most mock drafts see the 5'11", 225 lbs. back as a mid-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. White was a fourth-round pick in 2014 and Gordon a first round pick in 2015.