Eau Claire veteran receives scholarship for PTSD service dog training

A dog is a man's best friend, but for Eau Claire veteran Larry Seefeldt, his new puppy will be providing much more than friendship.

Seefeldt served as a Military Occupation Specialist in Vietnam from 1969 through 1970, calling himself a 'tunnel rat'.

"It was demolitions with the combat engineers. When they find tunnels we go in and see what you can find in there and blow them up," said Seefeldt. "I didn't like it. It's not a nice place to go. I mean it was a war, and I don't care what anybody says there's no glory in it. It's a dirty, stinky place to be and people get killed."

When Seefeldt came back, things had changed. It launched him in to a personal battle with PTSD with flashbacks.

"Just kind of puts you in a place you don't want to be. You go back to different things that happened over there, and I'd been avoiding them for years," Seefeldt said.

Now a friend on four legs will be providing comfort. On Monday, Dr. Dave Menard from Northside Pet hospital presented Seefeldt with a $2,500 scholarship so his puppy Jasmine can finish service dog training with Custom Canines Service Dog Academy.

"Dogs are a great anti-depressant. They just simply comfort us a lot. They can detect a lot of things and key in on our moods," said Menard. "The military men and women are near and dear to our hearts and we have way too personal knowledge of how the problems of PTSD can affect those who serve. If this is our way of helping out then by all means."

Jasmine will learn how to interfere with flashbacks and night terrors, as well as helping with stability. Organizers said it typically takes about two years to earn her service vest.

Seefeldt said he hopes other veterans are open to seeking the same kind of help for PTSD.