UPDATE: Lanes reopen after highway 29 crash near Edgar

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) -

UPDATE: Lanes reopened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 29 after a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 4 a.m.

Lanes were closed for nearly four hours as the crash was cleaned up.

No other information is available at this time.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all west bound lanes on Highway 29 at County Highway H near Edgar are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 4 a.m.

The lanes are expected to remain closed for about two hours.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

