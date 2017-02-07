Green Bay woman shares the harsh reality of drinking and driving

A Green Bay woman is sharing a very painful and personal message to keep others from ending up like her, after she made the decision to drink and then drive.

Anna Nowak shared her story to show the life-long and unexpected consequences of driving drunk. She says it’s time people see the harsh reality of driving drunk by taking one look at what happened to her when she did it two years ago.

“I knew I was really really drunk, but I still told myself, I’m okay to drive,” she says.

Before 3 a.m. on a Friday, she left a bar in Suamico in Brown County and drove nearly and hour to Outagamie County. She was also texting while driving when her car flipped going 60 miles per hour. She wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car through trees and into a snow bank.

“I put my hands down to feel my legs to see why I couldn’t move them, and there was just bones sticking out everywhere,” she recalls.

Luckily for her, someone saw the light from her car and called for help. At first doctors told her they would have to amputate her leg, but they were able to save it.

Anna was a nurse at the time and treated victims of drunk driving accidents but thought it would never happen to her. Now, she wants to go to local schools and community groups and speak about the consequences of drunk driving.