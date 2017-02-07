1 person dead, another injured in Oak Creek fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

1 person dead, another injured in Oak Creek fire

Posted:
WISN-TV WISN-TV
WISN-TV WISN-TV

One person is dead and another is injured after a fire at a mobile home community in Oak Creek.

The fire was reported late Monday night near 23rd Street and College Avenue.

Officials with the Oak Creek Fire Department told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV that two people were reportedly trapped inside a mobile home when emergency crews arrived.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. One of the victims is a 54-year-old woman who later died, according to the Medical Examiner's office.

The Red Cross says a family pet also passed away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.