1 person dead, another injured in Oak Creek fire

One person is dead and another is injured after a fire at a mobile home community in Oak Creek.

The fire was reported late Monday night near 23rd Street and College Avenue.

Officials with the Oak Creek Fire Department told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV that two people were reportedly trapped inside a mobile home when emergency crews arrived.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. One of the victims is a 54-year-old woman who later died, according to the Medical Examiner's office.

The Red Cross says a family pet also passed away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.