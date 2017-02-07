Missing Illinois woman, baby have ties to Milwaukee area - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Missing Illinois woman, baby have ties to Milwaukee area

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WISN) -

Authorities in Lake County, Illinois are searching for a missing woman and her five-month-old son.

Chantal Miller and her baby, John Miller, were last seen in Antioch on Sunday evening.

Officials said the 33-year-old has ties to the Milwaukee and Belgium areas.

Both Miller and her son are considered "endangered."

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

