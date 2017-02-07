Police: OWI suspect threw beer cans out window after hit-and-run crash

Police say the suspect in a hit-and-run threw beer cans from his window when taking off after the crash.

Police were called to the crash near the Sunnyside Plaza Shopping Center in Janesville around 5:30 p.m. Monday. An officer tried to stop the suspect's vehicle, but it took off at a low speed. During the ensuing chase, police say officers saw the suspect throw beer cans out the window.

The chase eventually ended on S. Afton Road. Police say the driver, 60-year-old Thomas D. Iverson, was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody. He faces charges of OWI-5th offense, hit and run, fleeing an officer, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, operating left of center and littering.

Police say a record check showed Iverson has four prior OWI convictions and two open felony OWI cases.