Queen Beys: Wisconsin dance team wins state, internet with dance - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Queen Beys: Wisconsin dance team wins state, internet with dance tribute

Posted:
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Sheboygan dance team took the internet by storm with a little help from Beyonce.

The Sheboygan North High Dance Team did a Beyonce tribute routine over the weekend and shared the video to Facebook.

The video has been viewed more than two million times and shared more than 36 thousand.

The dance team won the state championship with some Queen Bey like moves.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.