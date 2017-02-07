An Evening of Chocolate Decadence: PJ's SentryWorld - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

An Evening of Chocolate Decadence: PJ's SentryWorld

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
On February 9th, residents in Central Wisconsin will chorale for chocolate at PJ's Sentry World in Stevens Point. The Evening of Chocolate Decadence features Kochie's Cookies, Polito's Pizza, Cottage Cafe and Bakery, and half of a dozen other businesses and caterers providing food and sweet treats for the evening.

All proceeds from the night go to the Epilepsy Foundation Heart of Wisconsin to provide services to families affected by epilepsy. The event runs from 6-8p.m. and costs $30 in advance or $40 at the door.

