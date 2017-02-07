NEW INFO: Judge orders competency exam for man accused of shooting, killing Rusk Co. deputy

The man accused of killing a Rusk County deputy in October made his initial court appearance Tuesday.

The judge granted a prosecution request to hold Doug Nitek on a $1 million cash bond.

Nitek's lawyers asked for a lower bond, saying a high bond was not relevant given the circumstances. Nitek is already being held in a state prison for a previous conviction.

Nitek's lawyers told the judge they have reason to believe competency is an issue in the case and asked the judge to order that Nitek undergo an evaluation. The judge granted that request.

Our Eau Claire affiliate WQOW-TV obtained a gag order from Rusk County court, that was written by Nitek on January 31. Nitek's gag order requested it be put in place "to stop all the slander from the newspapers, radio, TV, etc".

Nitek is accused of killing Deputy Dan Glaze Halloween weekend near Ladysmith.

Officers also said Nitek shot at them when they arrived at his home to arrest him.