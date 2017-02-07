UPDATE: 1 arrested in connection with Oneida Co. animal rescue

UPDATE: The woman in connection with an Oneida County animal rescue has been arrested, according to the sheriff's office.

Stephanie Schneider was arrested Thursday in connection to the It Matters to One Animal Rescue, according to officials.

Schneider was arrested following neglect allegations, officials said.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office removed 39 dogs from It Matters to One Animal Rescue February 6, following neglect allegations.

Many in the community who are familiar with Schneider were shocked to hear the news, including David Jonesi, who previously adopted two dogs from the shelter.

"Her mission in life is to save dogs like these," he said, holding his two pets. "To take care of them and give them second chances."

Schneider will appear in court on the charges later this month.

UPDATE: The veterinarian that monitored the Oneida County dog that sparked an investigation into an animal shelter said the animal looked like it was not properly cared for.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office removed 39 dogs from It Matters to One Animal Rescue Monday, following neglect allegations.

"He has severe skin disease on his entire head, his entire neck, all four limbs," said . "The degree of crusts that were there on the skin that - it takes a while for those kind of things to build up. so that's why we thought it was more of a neglect-type thing."

Meanwhile, many community members took to Facebook to support It Matters to One, saying they trust how the organization treats its animals.

Nearly 40 dogs were removed Monday from an Oneida County animal rescue after allegations of neglect, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

The dogs were removed from the It Matters to One Animal Rescue after an investigation involving the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the Oneida County Humane Society.

During an inspection of the facility, some dogs were found needing medical attention, food and water.

This all started about three weeks ago, when a dog that had been in the care of the rescue for a long period of time was removed and treated for medical issues.

"They did a visit to the shelter and they found a dog there that looked like it needed immediate care," said Capt. Terri Hook of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. "At that point, It Matters to One Animal Rescue allowed us to take that dog at that time."

A veterinarian caring for the dog issued a letter on the matter.

"It is my medical conclusion along with evidence as stated by diagnostic tests that this animal had to endure sever neglect for months," the veterinarian said.

Under the care of the Oneida County Humane Society, the dog's condition improved.

"After three weeks of being here, it was pretty obvious the dog was in need of medical care," said Hook. "And once it was getting it, it was getting better."

Past employees, volunteers and citizens who have adopted dogs from the rescue shared information about a possible neglect, the sheriff's office said.

The dogs are in the custody of the Oneida County Humane Society. The humane society asks for donations of food and blankets due to the large amount of dogs coming in.

The humane society is also looking for anyone fostering dogs for the It Matters to One Animal Rescue to contact them at 715-362-5992.