Labor secretary controversy could add to Walker rumors

President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary said Tuesday that a housekeeper he had previously employed at his home was an undocumented worker, potentially complicating his efforts to get confirmed.

This comes after a Democratic U.S. representative out of Wisconsin said Monday that rumors began to circulate in Washington last week about Gov. Scott Walker's interest in the job if nominee Andrew Puzder is not confirmed. His hearing has been postponed multiple times.

But Walker has repeatedly said he's focused on possibly running for a third term as governor and told reporters Monday in Green Bay that he is "not going to be in the Cabinet."

More people were employed in WI in 2016 than ever before. The future is too bright to stop being Governor. ?? — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 6, 2017

Puzder said in a statement that he and his wife employed a housekeeper for a few years and they were unaware she was not legally permitted to work in the U.S.

"When I learned of her status, we immediately ended her employment and offered her assistance in getting legal status," Puzder said. "We have fully paid back taxes to the IRS and the State of California."

Puzder, a fast food chain executive, is one of several Cabinet picks by Trump who has yet to be confirmed and this latest revelation could potentially throw his efforts off course. Democrats and their allies have already been rushing to exploit Puzder's record opposing a big increase in the minimum wage, overtime rules and more as they question how well he would advocate for American workers.