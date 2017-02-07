Packers cut RB James Starks

The Packers have cut longtime RB James Starks after seven seasons with the organization.

Green Bay announced Tuesday that it has released Starks due to a non-football injury.

Starks hasn't played or practiced since suffering a concussion in Week 14. The injury was sustained in a car accident in Green Bay.

During his time in Green Bay he had 3.523 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns.

He played a major role during the 2010-2011 season during the Packers Super Bowl run, rushing for 315 yards during the Packers four playoff games despite seeing limited action during the regular season.