Police say woman assaulted at Marshfield massage parlor

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - Police say 52-year-old woman's breasts were inappropriately touched when she obtained a massage at Massage By Joel.

The incident took place Jan. 13, Police Chief Rick Gramza said Tuesday.

Police are recommending that the owner of the parlor, Joel Tomlinson of Stratford, who is licensed to practice massage therapy, be charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, Gramza said in a statement.

Investigators searched Massage By Joel last week, the police chief said. "At this time, no other victims have been identified."

