Largest Marathon Co. heroin bust suspects in court

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The largest heroin bust in Marathon County lands three people in court Monday on drug charges.

18-year-old Cassidy Milonchzyk of Almond, 34-year-old Daryl Harris Jr. of Illinois and 39-year-old Craig Gates of Wausau face numerous charges including possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

The sheriff's department says a K-9 sniffed out the drugs during a traffic stop Sunday.

Authorities say they uncovered nearly 6 ounces of heroin and a loaded gun.

These are their cash bonds:

  • Daryl Harris Jr.: $150,000
  • Craig Gates: $100,000
  • Cassidy Milonczyk: $15,000

They are expected to appear in court again next week.

