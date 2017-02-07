Marathon Co. highway department restocks salt supply

Snow, ice and sleet keep workers at the Marathon County Highway Department busy.

Already this winter, they have gone through hundreds of tons of salt.

Tuesday, the time arrived to restock the supply.

Dozens of trucks brought in more salt to tackle the rest of the winter season.

"This year our salt quantity in the shed is running a little bit lower than it was last year," said Marathon Co. Highway Assistant Operations Superintendent, Paul Schilling. "But, we do still have plenty of salt to treat the roads."

Crews dropped off 253 tons of salt Tuesday.

Workers said that is a normal shipment this time of year.