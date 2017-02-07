Police say largest heroin bust is small dent in WI drug trade

After local law enforcement recovered the largest amount of heroin in Marathon County history on Sunday, they said there's still plenty of work to do to fight the growing epidemic.

Lt. Randy Albert is in charge of the Special Investigations Unit for Marathon County and said the bust is an accomplishment for his team, but they're still fighting an uphill battle.

"We really don't know how much heroin is being trafficked into the Wausau area," Albert said. "We're estimating that maybe we're intercepting, at this time, no more than 10% of the heroin that's flowing into the community."

Albert added that the supply will be replenished in a short amount of time because of other dealers looking to take advantage of the arrests made from the bust.

Recovery expert Clint Ruesch once struggled with addiction and said that from his experience, heroin users will turn to other substances to satisfy their addiction.

"They'll just substitute it; one drug for another. I mean, meth and heroin they're definitely coexisting [and] people switch from one to the other," he said. "More is going to follow behind."

The bust made on Sunday was enough to supply 100 users with the drug for an entire month.