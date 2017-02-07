Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) -- The U.S. Marshals say a man suspected in the killings of three women is dead after a standoff with police at a Georgia motel, and a female suspect has been arrested.

Jim Joyner, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals, said Tuesday that 44-year-old William "Billy" Boyette was dead after the standoff in West Point, Georgia. Authorities had taken 37-year-old Mary Rice into custody. The pair had holed up inside a room at the motel.

Dominic Guadagnoli of the U.S. Marshals Service earlier told the Pensacola News Journal that the stolen vehicle the couple had been driving was seen at the motel, and that Rice checked into the motel using her real name.

Officials say the bodies of 30-year-old Alicia Greer and 39-year-old Jacqueline Jeanette Moore were found Jan. 31. On Friday, 52-year-old Peggy Broz was fatally shot and her car was stolen.

