Antigo schools present consolidation plan

ANTIGO Wis. (WAOW)-- Many students in Antigo could be moving to different schools in the future due to a consolidation plan, according to a letter sent out to the Unified School District of Antigo.

The school board president said the consolidation will help to "better meet the educational needs of all students and the fiscal needs of the district."

The letter said this change will move 8th grade students to Antigo High School, making the building an 8th-12th grade school. It will move all 4th and 5th grade students to Antigo Middle School. The change will also move 4-year-old kindergarten-3rd grade students to East, West and North elementary school.

The letter said prior to the planning process the board agreed upon several priorities.

The board plans on meeting with parents and community members to get their feedback before making a final decision.

Feedback Sessions:

February 15, 6-7:30 p.m. - Spring Valley Elementary

February 16, 6-7:30 p.m. - Middle School IMC

February 20, 6-7:30 p.m. - Crestwood Elementary

February 22, 6-7:30 p.m. - Pleasant View Elementary

