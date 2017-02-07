State Superintendent weighs in on DeVos appointment

Following Betsy DeVos' confirmation as Secretary of Education, Wisconsin State Superintendent Tony Evers says he hopes she keeps an open mind.

He's remaining "cautiously optimistic" about her filling the role.

His concerns, like many of DeVos' critics, lie with her lack of experience with public education.

"When we move forward, we'll be in the position to probably influence her in her thinking around public education," Evers said. "I'm looking forward to working with her, but I think we have a knowledge gap to bridge."

Evers spend Tuesday afternoon in Minocqua visiting Lakeland Union High School for Career and Technical Education Month.

He is up for reelection this year.