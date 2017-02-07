Public speaks out on Granite Peak proposal for more water

Granite Peak is hoping to take more water from the Rib River to help in snow making. Before the DNR makes a decision, they're listening to the public's input.

Tuesday night, the DNR held a meeting where several dozen people attended to speak out about the proposed increase in water.

"I want to know the runoff," said resident Robert Sippl. "We're on the opposite side of the pond, the snow melts it comes right down, sits at the bottom of the hill and if it gets in our water tables what happens then?"

Granite Peak is looking to take roughly 6.4 million gallons of water a day when they need to make the snow. Officials with the ski hill said this won't make more snow, but will help them make snow faster than before.

"We have to be able to make snow at an early enough time to serve the holiday season, which is a really big season at Granite Peak," said project manager Peter Biermeier. "What's happened this year, and what's happened other years, it doesn't get cold enough at night early enough to allow us to make snow."

The public has until February 17 to submit comments to the DNR. The DNR then has 20 days until they have to make a final decision.