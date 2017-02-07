Bart and Cherry Starr prove love overcomes all obstacles

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA (WBAY) – After more than six decades of marriage, Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr and his wife Cherry prove that true love will last forever.

The couple recently sat down with sports anchor Rick Karle of WBRC in Alabama, who shared the story with WBAY. CLICK HERE to watch the video interview with the Starrs.

The Starrs have faced some struggles over the past two years. The NFL Hall of Famer has suffered a heart attack, strokes, seizures, a broken hip, and staph infections. The health struggles have impacted the Super Bowl champ’s speech.

Cherry Starr calls her husband the “Energizer Bunny.” Bart, the MVP of the first two Super Bowls, works on rehabilitation three times a week. That includes tossing a football.

Bart says life as an athlete gave him the work ethic he needed to take on his current challenges.

Bart Starr: “I just love the fight.”

Rick Karle: “You don’t mind that fight, do you?”

Bart Starr: “No.”

Rick Karle: “You fight it every day?”

Bart Starr: “Yeah, I do.”

Cherry Starr says, “When he was just making his place in pro football, he faced a lot of obstacles, and he overcame them all, to become the great quarterback that he became, but in the last two years, I don’t know of anybody that has had to overcome more than he’s had to overcome.”

The Starrs say their love after 63 years of marriage has helped Bart through his health problems. The couple shares poetry and messages of love. Bart writes a new poem for Cherry every night and slips it under her pillow.

Bart Starr: “She’s very special, because she’s unbelievable.”

Cherry Starr: “He’s been the most loving, the most kind, most thoughtful, most generous man I’ve ever known. Not just to me, he treats everyone the way he treats me, with respect and love and generosity, and that’s why people love him so much.”

This year is a landmark for Bart Starr and the Green Bay Packers. It marks 50 years since Super Bowl I, in which Starr led the Packers to victory on Jan. 15, 1967.

Full story from WBRC: http://www.wbrc.com/story/34415934/karles-korner-50-years-later-bart-starr-fights-the-fight