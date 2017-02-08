Tuesday Sports Report: Columbus Catholic stays perfect, tops Owen-Withee 92-86

Local prep sports scores as reported to WAOW sports office:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 62, Gresham Community 54
Assumption 58, Pittsville 52
Edgar 69, Athens 28
Cadott 49, Thorp 45
Cameron 77, Shell Lake 13
Columbus Catholic 93, Owen-Withee 87
Iola-Scandinavia 61, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58
La Crosse Central 92, Stevens Point 76
Loyal 65, Colby 55
Marathon 62, Stratford 43
Marshfield 77, Eau Claire Memorial 61\
Port Edward 50, Tigerton 41
Rice Lake 69, Hayward 54
Wisconsin Rapids 58, Pittsville 52
Weyauwega-Fremont 66, Manawa 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 35, Auburndale 21
Aquinas 56, West Salem 30
Lakeland 70, Northland Pines 65
Watertown Luther Prep 49, Columbus 45
Tri-County 69, Marion 42