Tuesday Sports Report: Columbus Catholic stays perfect, tops Owen-Withee 92-86

Local prep sports scores as reported to WAOW sports office:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 62, Gresham Community 54
Assumption 58, Pittsville 52

Edgar 69, Athens 28

Cadott 49, Thorp 45
Cameron 77, Shell Lake 13
Columbus Catholic 93, Owen-Withee 87

Iola-Scandinavia 61, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58
La Crosse Central 92, Stevens Point 76

Loyal 65, Colby 55

Marathon 62, Stratford 43
Marshfield 77, Eau Claire Memorial 61\

Port Edward 50, Tigerton 41
Rice Lake 69, Hayward 54 

Wisconsin Rapids 58, Pittsville 52

Weyauwega-Fremont 66, Manawa 57
  
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 35, Auburndale 21
Aquinas 56, West Salem 30
Lakeland 70, Northland Pines 65

Watertown Luther Prep 49, Columbus 45

Tri-County 69, Marion 42
  
 

