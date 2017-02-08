More 15,000 people lose homes in Philippines shantytown fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

More 15,000 people lose homes in Philippines shantytown fire

(ABC) -

A massive fire has swept through a crowded shanty town in the Filipino capital Manila, leaving some 15,000 people homeless.

Fire department officials said 1,000 homes were gutted in the sprawling Parola Compound.

Several families often share tiny houses running along the district's narrow alleyways.

Firefighters successfully put out the fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire officer Edilberto Cruz said seven people suffered minor injuries in the fire, and no fatalities were reported.

Three evacuation centres were opened, and food and water are being provided to the 3,000 families who lost their homes, said welfare officer Regina Jane Mata.

But hours after the blaze was put out, many of the people were still huddled on a nearby road with their belongings, including clothes and even washing machines and electric fans.

The fire snarled traffic, blocking delivery trucks going to and from the port and affecting the flow of vehicles in nearby areas.

