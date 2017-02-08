UPDATE: Wausau attic fire starts because of cigarette smoking

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A three-year-old girl who got up to go to the bathroom smelled smoke and then screamed, alerting her parents to an early-morning attic fire that started because some cigarettes were discarded in an improper ash tray, the Wausau Fire Department said.

Tuesday's fire at a duplex in the 1300 block of North Fourth Street broke out about 5:30 a.m., displacing nine people in two families, Fire Marshal Dave Desantis said.

"They were very, very fortunate," he said. "People have to be careful with the use of smoking materials."

A smoke detector in the second floor apartment had been disabled and people were alerted to the fire because the young girl happened to be up and smelled smoke, Desantis said.

"The attic area is where they did their smoking," he said.

The careless use of smoking materials led to some floorboards and insulation starting on fire in an attic that "just had a lot of fuel," the fire marshal said.

Firefighters needed about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. The first floor apartment suffered some minor water damage and its family should be able to return in about a week, Desantis said.

**********************************

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A fire that started in an attic of a home being used as a duplex displaced six people early Tuesday, the Wausau Fire Department said.

The fire in the 1300 block of North Fourth Street broke out about 5:30 a.m. Two families escaped safely.

The cause of the fire, which took about 30 minutes to bring under control, remained under investigation, the fire department said early Tuesday afternoon.