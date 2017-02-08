Who is responsible for ice injuries?

Sidewalks and parking lots have been slick lately in Wisconsin.

“We always have snow, obviously, in Wisconsin, but ice presents a whole separate set of circumstances,” said U.S.P.S. acting postmaster Don Erdmann.

Every year, postal carriers get hurt when they fall as they are trying to deliver mail.

“This year it’s been challenging because of the ice conditions,” Erdmann said.

While customers may do their best to clear sidewalks and driveways, it doesn’t always work.

“Even putting salt down it may help melt but then when it refreezes again it just makes the situation over and over again,” said Erdmann.

So what happens when someone falls? Are homeowners responsible?

“It really comes down to, Are you negligent? Did you do something wrong?” said State Farm Insurance agent John Allen.

If someone happens to slip and fall, homeowners probably are not responsible.

Allen said on icy days like Tuesday, there is not an expectation homeowners would have a sidewalk immediately clear.

“But if you cause that slip, let’s say you had a downspout that ran onto the sidewalk that allowed ice to build up. That’s something you should have prevented, yeah. You could be negligent for that and liable for that injury,” Allen said.

The person who falls could be liable, too.

“If they see it’s slippery they can’t purposely try to walk on it to try and hurt themselves,” said Allen.

Postal carriers said they are taking extra precautions to stay safe this time of year.

“Sometimes the carriers will even avoid sidewalks to walk in snow rather than ice,” Erdmann said.