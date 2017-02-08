Sam Shields takes to Instagram after release from Packers

Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields said he has been released from the team in an Instagram post Wednesday.

He used several hastags in the post including #StillMad and #IWasGettingBetter.

Shields was placed on injured reserve in October after suffering a concussion. He was later ruled out for the season.

He also charged with possession of marijuana in January, several months after a Brown County narcotics investigator searched his home in Ashwaubenon.

The Packers released a statement in January to our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV:

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Sam Shields. We will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.”

Shields joined the team in 2010 as an undrafted rookie free agent. He helped lead the team on it's Super Bowl XLV run season.