Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Credit cards ripped off

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Stevens Point police need help identifying a man and woman suspected of stealing some credit cards and using them to buy things like gasoline and food.

The cards were ripped off from the victim's car last fall, Officer Tony Zblewski said. "Over the next day and a half, (the suspects) went to restaurants and gas stations and fraudulently used that card to buy things."

Security photos show the suspects making purchases at The Store near the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point campus on Sept. 6.

"They made purchases in Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. They eventually dumped the card in Rapids," Zblewski said. "The dollars amounts add up. We all pay the price for it."

If you have any information on this crime call the toll-free Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.